Nerva (XNV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,171.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Nerva has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $15,171.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 103.1% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

