Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.76 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $483.01 million and $15.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,588.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.34 or 0.07690337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00436632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $741.09 or 0.01436528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00141288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00620469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00607977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00377065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,550,469,404 coins and its circulating supply is 27,706,490,747 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

