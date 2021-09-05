Nestree Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $443,325.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $443,325.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,559.89 or 0.99835407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

