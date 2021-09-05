NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

