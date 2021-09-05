Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 4.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.