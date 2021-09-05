Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00146746 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.