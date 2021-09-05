Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00142990 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.