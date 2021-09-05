Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $476.83 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00152625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00220533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.05 or 0.07757987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,755.54 or 1.00103077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.18 or 0.00971285 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 480,340,059 coins and its circulating supply is 480,339,477 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

