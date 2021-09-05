Neutron (NTRN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $145,111.15 and approximately $42.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

