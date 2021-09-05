Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO opened at $124.82 on Friday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

