New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 867.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Century Aluminum worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after buying an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,054,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,994 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

