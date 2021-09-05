New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,500 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Medallia worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 666,054 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

