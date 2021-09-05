New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

DEI stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.