New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

