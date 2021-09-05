New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.04 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

