New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Vroom worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $26.63 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

