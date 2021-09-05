New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,666 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Lazard worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.37 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.