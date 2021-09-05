New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $5.49 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $37.05 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

