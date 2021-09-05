Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

