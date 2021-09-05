Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

