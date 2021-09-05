Newscrypto (NWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.11 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $198.55 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.61 or 0.07766454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,616.47 or 1.00053897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00974354 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

