Newton (NEW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.14 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $7.14 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.75 or 0.07578797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,847.27 or 1.00169482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00971406 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

