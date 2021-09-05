NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $743.18 or 0.01440539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00617386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00373731 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001351 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00036894 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

