NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $927,684.13 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $927,684.13 and $297.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.00445506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.