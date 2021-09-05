NextDAO Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $218,751.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,123,452,131 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,220,022 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.