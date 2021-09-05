NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce sales of $354.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

NEP stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

