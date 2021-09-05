NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Financial Review

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,553.68 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.66 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

