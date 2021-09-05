NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Reaches $355,454.61

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $355,454.61 and approximately $351,451.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.48 or 0.07905777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.72 or 1.00255953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00986833 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

