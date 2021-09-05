NFT Index Price Tops $1,555.84 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $7,924.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,555.84 or 0.02999947 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.