NFT (NFT) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $36,643.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00842438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047520 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

