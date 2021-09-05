NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.19

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $96,887.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

