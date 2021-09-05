NFTLootBox (LOOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.39 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $264.00 or 0.00510381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 220.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00164520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00219594 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.53 or 0.07616046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.15 or 0.99894497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.42 or 0.00965494 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

