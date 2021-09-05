NFTX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.04 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and $3.04 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $221.40 or 0.00441180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00842438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047520 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

