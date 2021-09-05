Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $11.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.