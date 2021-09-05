Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $13.30 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

