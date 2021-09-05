Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $21.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,606 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 130,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

