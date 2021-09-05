Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $45.24 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.