Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $268.28. 821,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,138. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

