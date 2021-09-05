Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $144.63. 5,506,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

