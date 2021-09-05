Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after buying an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average is $194.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

