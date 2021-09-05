Nimiq (NIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.88 million and $1.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.85 or 0.07792309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00451468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $727.17 or 0.01447399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00144270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00636710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00619948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00385668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,901,300,608 coins and its circulating supply is 8,239,800,608 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

