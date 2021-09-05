Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $317.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

