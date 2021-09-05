Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $113.88 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

