Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

