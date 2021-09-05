Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

NYSE SMG opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.32.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

