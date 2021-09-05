Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UDR worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,642,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,451,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR opened at $55.37 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

