Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $222.57 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

