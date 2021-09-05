Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.