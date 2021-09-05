Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

