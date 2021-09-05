Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

